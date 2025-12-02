Gerdau (GGB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) recently:

11/24/2025 – Gerdau had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – Gerdau had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Gerdau had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/20/2025 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/14/2025 – Gerdau had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

