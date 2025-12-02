Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Position Reduced by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 688,382 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Geo Group worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Geo Group during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Geo Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Geo Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Geo Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Geo Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Geo Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $565.42 million for the quarter. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

