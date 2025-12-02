Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,269,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 134.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 96,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 963,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 164,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genworth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 1.56%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

