General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,335 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,346,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,828,000 after acquiring an additional 581,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,307,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,299,000 after purchasing an additional 265,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,954,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 741,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,588,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.