Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.25 and last traded at GBX 53.60. 230,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 776,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.70.
Geiger Counter Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £59.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.72.
Geiger Counter Company Profile
A closed-end investment company investing in uranium exploration and production stocks.
