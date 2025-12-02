GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 251.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 13.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $288.24 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $316.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $304.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.09.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

