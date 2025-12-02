Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,709 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 329,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 4,655.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $4,655,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,009,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,732,069.60. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 613,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,133,314 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.41. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.