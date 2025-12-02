FY2026 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Issued By Desjardins

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, November 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

TSE:KNT opened at C$20.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.25 and a 12-month high of C$21.43.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$247.22 million during the quarter. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 24.76%.

In other news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$165,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 170,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,014,624.22. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

