FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CMPX Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point set a $10.00 price target on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $5.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

