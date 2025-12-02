Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $10.35. Fujifilm shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,464 shares changing hands.

Fujifilm Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

