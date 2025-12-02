Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 33,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 73,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 1.1%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $588.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
