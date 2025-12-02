Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 33,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 73,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $588.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4,010.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.