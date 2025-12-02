Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.
Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
NYSE:FNV opened at $207.17 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.