Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $207.17 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.