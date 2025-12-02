Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSM. National Bankshares raised shares of Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Fortuna Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Fortuna Mining has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $246.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortuna Mining by 2.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 198,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Mining during the third quarter worth $227,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 75.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 145,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 62,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 294.7% in the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Mining

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

