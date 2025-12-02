Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Fortinet by 401.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.