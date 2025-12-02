Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after buying an additional 290,799 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,713,603,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 164,458 shares of company stock valued at $27,258,310 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0%

QCOM stock opened at $168.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.