Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,034,939,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Trading Down 1.2%

V stock opened at $330.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

