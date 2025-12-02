Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,713,446,000 after buying an additional 339,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,259,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,362,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,802,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,960,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $452.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

