Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 1.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.