Ford Motor (F) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2025 – Ford Motor had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Ford Motor had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/5/2025 – Ford Motor had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/27/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Ford Motor had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

10/3/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

