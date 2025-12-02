Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Fold Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:FLD opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. Fold has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fold by 50.7% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fold

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

