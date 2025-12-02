Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.
View Our Latest Analysis on Fold
Fold Stock Down 4.6%
Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fold
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fold by 50.7% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
About Fold
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fold
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Fold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.