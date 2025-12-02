Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
