Five Below Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,082 call options on the company. This is an increase of 75% compared to the typical volume of 2,337 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Five Below by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.16. The stock had a trading volume of 627,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $168.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

