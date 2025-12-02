Five Below (FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $971.9610 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Five Below Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $161.74 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average is $140.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 17.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 238.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

