Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF $EXI

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,079 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 31.64% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $306,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

EXI opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $867 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $176.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

