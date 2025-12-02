Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF $PICK

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,292 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 16.66% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $125,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,158,000. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at $872,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 109.4% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

PICK opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

