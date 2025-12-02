Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 585,724 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 585,724 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $108,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $219.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $357.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

