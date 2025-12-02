Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 131,820 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of Home BancShares worth $56,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 2.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Home BancShares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Home BancShares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 25.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 1.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $34.00 target price on Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Home BancShares Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The business had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Home BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.