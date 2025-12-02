Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,780 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,780 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Regal Rexnord worth $71,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRX. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 421.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 136,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,155,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $177.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $5,253,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,904.40. The trade was a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

