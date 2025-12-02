Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,682,255 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,098,675 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,682,255 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Banco Bradesco worth $272,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 41.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 53.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,787,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,728 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,319,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 478,637 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,250,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 220,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.61%.The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.