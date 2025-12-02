Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,092 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Onto Innovation worth $54,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 148.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

