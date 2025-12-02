Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $163.02 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $163,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 109.0% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 183.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,562.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

