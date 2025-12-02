Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,383,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of NU worth $142,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,569,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,317,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,763,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NU by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,728,000 after buying an additional 11,567,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in NU by 54.3% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after buying an additional 11,465,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

NU opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

