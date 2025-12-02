Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of U.S. Bancorp worth $238,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

