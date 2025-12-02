Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 648,762 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $113,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

