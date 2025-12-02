Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $1,722,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 939.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Fiserv by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after buying an additional 1,247,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.08.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

