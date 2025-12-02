First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,296,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,879,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,192,000 after purchasing an additional 312,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,464,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,528 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,092,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

