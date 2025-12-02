First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.36 and last traded at $96.77. 48,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 117,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.61.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.9%
The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2762 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.