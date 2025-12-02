First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.36 and last traded at $96.77. 48,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 117,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.61.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2762 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,046,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.