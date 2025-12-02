First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 84683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGD. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $151,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

