First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FQVLF shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.89 and a beta of 1.47. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.92%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.