First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $307.74, but opened at $291.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $291.01, with a volume of 2 shares.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $903.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.96.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $6.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 561.0%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.47%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

