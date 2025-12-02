First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $307.74, but opened at $291.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $291.01, with a volume of 2 shares.
First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $903.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.96.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $6.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First National Bank Alaska
- What is a Special Dividend?
- NVIDIA’s $2B Power Play: Securing the Future of Chip Design
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Insiders Swarm Vertical Aerospace Stock Ahead of Make-or-Break Reveal
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Symbotic Reanimates Market, Long-Term Targets Are Back In Focus
Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.