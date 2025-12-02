First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Acquired by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for 0.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 988.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 272.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4,697.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 33.18%.The business had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 99.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

