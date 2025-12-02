Federal Signal FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by William Blair

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report issued on Monday, December 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $4.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSS. Zacks Research lowered Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:FSS opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. This trade represents a 40.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

