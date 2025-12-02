Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.2620, with a volume of 720395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Fastly Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 178,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $1,481,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,165,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,731.80. This represents a 13.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $2,347,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,121,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,304,014.92. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 884,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,449,404. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

