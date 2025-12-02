Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 111.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

