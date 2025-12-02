F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1717 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 1.2% increase from F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZTWO opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust owned 0.42% of F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The F/M 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (ZTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of equally weighted US investment grade corporate bonds with remaining term maturities of approximately two years. ZTWO was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by F/m Investments.

