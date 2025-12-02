Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

