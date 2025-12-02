Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Position Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,397 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,593,000 after buying an additional 118,114 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.01.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 105.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.