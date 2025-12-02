Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,947 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of Exelixis worth $37,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,099,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. Leerink Partners raised Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,056,277.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,431,751.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,235 shares of company stock valued at $10,490,600. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

