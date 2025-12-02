Everstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Putnam Managed $PMM

Everstar Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Putnam Managed worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Managed by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 292,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Putnam Managed by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 70,191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Putnam Managed during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed by 149.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMM stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Putnam Managed has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

