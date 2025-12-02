Everstar Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 730 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 718,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,003,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,776,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,207,000 after acquiring an additional 113,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VV stock opened at $314.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.