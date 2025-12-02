Everstar Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 730 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 718,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,003,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,776,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,207,000 after acquiring an additional 113,224 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%
VV stock opened at $314.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
